Cottonwood Public Safety issues COVID-19 guidance
When contacting the Cottonwood Public Safety Communications Center, you may be asked additional questions to help screen for potential coronavirus exposure.
If you or someone in your household is experiencing flu-like symptoms, respiratory illness symptoms, fever or have been in contact with someone who has similar symptoms, please notify the public safety communications specialist.
We are committed to continue providing the highest level of service and dispatch the appropriate Cottonwood Police Department, Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department, Jerome Fire Department, Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, and Sedona Fire District responders.
A positive response to potential exposure questions will not result in a denial of service. It will, however, allow us to provide your first responders with valuable safety information so they can take precautions to limit their risk of exposure.
