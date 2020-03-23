OFFERS
Mon, March 23
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Main Street to be closed in Old Town Cottonwood on Tuesday for repairs

The small dark patch in this photo was a gaping, deep pothole last week. City of Cottonwood workers will close down Main Street between Pima and Pinal streets Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make more permanent repairs. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

The small dark patch in this photo was a gaping, deep pothole last week. City of Cottonwood workers will close down Main Street between Pima and Pinal streets Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make more permanent repairs. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

Originally Published: March 23, 2020 4:51 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood will be closed for repairs between Pima and Pinal streets on Tuesday, March 24, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Detours will be available along First and Cactus streets.

The cities for exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.

Questions should be directed to the City of Cottonwood Public Works Department: 928-634-8033.

Cottonwood Public Works Director Robert Winiecke said his department made temporary repairs along the well-traveled street last week.

“The pothole we are concerned with is the one in the attached photo you sent over. This has been continuously subsiding since it appeared,” Winiecke said Monday. “My crews placed material in the pothole on Friday to prevent any vehicular damage or personal injury over the weekend. We had planned to work on this last week, but the weather in our region affected those plans.”

