Second COVID-19 death reported in Arizona; 235 confirmed cases in state

There are now two confirmed deaths in Arizona attributed to the COVID-19 virus, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

There are 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Maricopa is up to 139 cases, Pima 24, Pinal 17, Coconino 17, Navajo 25, Apache 4, Yavapai 3, Graham 2, and Yuma 1.



101 Tests have been provided in Yavapai County with 84 negative, and 14 pending.

Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is operational and the Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank will be open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103; an after-hours hotline is also available 1-844-542-8201.

Leslie Horton, local health officer provided the following information:

The first Prescott case in a senior citizen, YCCHS is completing the investigation for anyone who may have had contact with that person.

The first Sedona case is a gentleman in his 70s. Further info on second Sedona case will be forthcoming.

COVID-19 Hotline

The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:

• How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread

• Testing information for COVID-19

• What populations are at higher risk from the COVID-19

• What to do if an individual gets sick

• COVID-19 and animals

• And a list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information

The line will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona. More information can also be found at 211arizona.org/covid-19

Testing

Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ met this week with representatives from the Translational Genomics Research Institute, Banner Health, Sonora Quest and Mayo Clinic to discuss efforts to expand public lab testing capacity for COVID-19.

They also talked about establishing mobile and drive-through testing sites across the state, the governor's office said.

Banner Health, Arizona's largest health system, is launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing for pre-screened patients at four sites, three in Phoenix and one in Tucson beginning today.

Patients will not need a doctor's order, but they will need to speak by phone with a Banner clinician before being scheduled for a testing appointment.

The addition of the Banner sites is expected to broaden testing in Arizona. Many Arizonans have complained about having COVID-19 symptoms but say they've been unable to get a test. The availability of testing has been an obstacle for some clinicians, too.

There will be updates on clinics in Yavapai County, once confirmation of date/time is received..