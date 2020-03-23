Sedona COVID-19 community and business resources

SEDONA – To help both community members and businesses find critical resources during these uncertain times, the city of Sedona compiled the following lists:

• For people looking for community resources like food, shelter and economic relief:

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

If you need assistance finding food, paying house bills, accessing free childcare, or other essential services, click here or call (877) 211-8661.



Emergency Resources

Manzanita Outreach - Provides food throughout the Verde Valley  Go to https://www.mohelp.org/ for COVID-19 response schedule or call (928) 649-5772.

Sedona Community Center - Pick up lunches and Meals on Wheels for those who qualify. Community members (non-Meals on Wheels) who want a lunch may call 24 hours in advance to reserve a To Go / Pick Up Meal. To Go / Pick Up Meals are available at 11 a.m.  Contact (928) 282-2834 for more information. Located at 2615 Melody Lane in Sedona. Oak Creek School District - Free meals (grab-and-go breakfast and lunch) are available for all children under 18. School supplies, hygiene products (hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste/toothbrushes) are also available. The district is partnering with Sedona Community Food Bank to provide weekend food bags. Distribution is from 8 to 9 am at bus stop locations (contact school district for specific locations), at Sedona Community Center, Windsong Mobile Home Park, Big Park School (VOC) and from 9 am to noon daily at West Sedona School and Sedona RRHS  If someone is unable to get to a distribution site call hotline at (928) 204-6738 between 8 a.m and noon.  For more information, contact dewitt@sedonak12.org.



Old Town Mission - Food pantry pre-packaged food boxes: Monday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. To-go prepared meals: Wednesday, Friday 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon. Family to-go prepared dinners: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 4 to 6 p.m. (for families with kids under 18 only). Old Town Mission is located at 116 E Pinal St. in Cottonwood. For more information go to oldtownmission.org or call (928) 634-7869.

St. Vincent de Paul - Food box pick up Thursdays 9 to 11 a.m. at 180 St John Vianney Ln., Sedona, AZ. Call (928) 821-1292 or email svdpsjvhelp@gmail.com.



Bread of Life Mission at Camp Verde Community Center - Provides hot meals and food boxes. Tuesdays and Fridays 4:30 to 6 p.m. and drive through pick up of hot meal, 6:30 p.m. for food box distribution. Fridays 9 to 10:30 a.m. is grocery style pick up. Call (928) 567-6931, extension 801 or 802 for emergency food box needs.

Rising Hope Food Pantry at Journey Church - Drive-through style grocery pickup Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. Assistance with grocery pick up or errands needed for homebound individuals. Call (928) 634-4321 for more information. Located at 750 E Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood.

Homeless Services - Old Town Mission, Offers homeless resources like showers, survival supplies and clothes to those in need. Call (928) 634-7869 or go to oldtownmission.org for more information.

Economic Relief Funds -- United Way Economic relief funds to help with bills, rent and food through referrals to local resources. Contact (866) 211-9966.



St. Vincent de Paul -- Economic relief funds to help with bills, rent, utilities.  Call (928) 821-1292 or email svdpsjvhelp@gmail.com.



Salvation Army Sedona Service Unit -- Assists those unable to pay their bills as a result of an unexpected emergency or loss of income. Contact salvationarmysedona@gmail.com or call (928) 963-4342.

Utilities

All utilities are suspending customer shutoffs and late fees, and offering payment extensions, short-term assistance, or bill discount programs:

APS - (800) 253-9407

Unisource Gas - (800) 285-4960

Arizona Water Company - (928) 282-7092

Oak Creek Water Company - (928) 282-3404

Suddenlink - For households with K-12 and/or college students who may be displaced due to school closures and who do not currently have home internet access, Suddenlink is offering their Altice Advantage Internet solution for free for 60 days to any new customer household. For more information, click here or call (888) 633-0030.

Other Resources Community partners are in place and able to serve you. This includes but is not limited to:



Mortgage Relief - Contact your loan servicer If you are having problems associated with coronavirus or your job and ask them to be put into a forbearance program. Read more here.

Catholic Charities -- For more information, call (928) 634-4254. Location is 736 N Main Street in Cottonwood.

House of Ruth - Baby supplies by appointment through Facebook messenger or website for pickup of diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. • houseofruthpregnancy.com

Are you an individual or nonprofit that wants to help? If you want to help the community with a financial donation, Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona is creating a COVID-19 fund for non-profit, government and tribal agencies to provide resources in Sedona and Verde Valley. Contact Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or (928) 399-7218 for more information.



• For businesses looking for resources and assistance including loans and employee needs, view this list.

The city recognizes that the effects of COVID-19 are far-reaching, which is why these lists were compiled. They will be updated frequently to help people find the most current information.

If you have questions on needing resources, or you know of services that should be added to these lists, email questions@sedonaaz.gov.

The city is in frequent contact with the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services, Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily.

More information

To learn more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, the Mayor’s Proclamation of Emergency, and how most city services and offices are closed to in-person access, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19. Note: wastewater and Police Department services will be maintained as they always have.

Information on COVID-19

Look to the following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:

• Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website.

• Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 1-844-542-8201 and website.

• Coconino County COVID-19 testing information.

• CDC website on coronavirus.

• Tips on coronavirus prevention and 10 ways to manage respiratory symptoms at home.

• Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information.

• CDC’s travel notices.

• The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.