Delivery, shuttle service booming in midst of COVID-19 social distancing

COTTONWOOD - Chris Fuller received several phone calls Monday morning within a 20-minute span.

“That’s a $50-minimum round trip,” she told one customer, seconds into a call.

Closures, grocery and department store product availability, health agency recommendations and general public concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have led to even more business for an already busy service that Fuller has run for the past 17 years.

“People don’t want to go out,” Fuller said. “They’ll make big sacrifices to not go out.”

CK’s Need A Lift is a service that ferries people and goods all over the state, usually starting and/or finishing trips in the Verde Valley. The service isn’t cheap, but Fuller does bill Medicare for select transportation and courier services.

A minimum charge for a trip from anywhere in Cottonwood is $12; a trip from Cottonwood to Clarkdale is $15.

“I’m not a taxi service; we don’t have meters,” Fuller said. “We have flat rates for our most common routes and many others. We’ll take someone anywhere in the state, as long as it’s prepaid.”

Fuller, who was born and raised in Cottonwood, said some of her longtime customers want her to stop and chat, and at times, she’s sad that she has to move on so quickly.

“Many of my customers are elderly, and don’t have a lot of interaction with people,” she said.

She has a staff of about eight drivers to help get people and goods where they need to go.

“I work 4 to 4 (4 a.m. to 4 p.m.), but between all of us, we’re available, 24-7,” she said.

One service Fuller offers is to do shopping for customers, buying products or adequate substitutes. That is normally a fairly routine process — that is, until there are major snowstorm warnings, or, in an unprecedented way, store shortages due to runs on certain products in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was fortunate to find a small amount of toilet paper at a dollar store in the middle of last week,” Fuller said, referring to a recent “score.” “They had hydrogen peroxide, too. I’ve had to go to different stores before to order things, but this is all new.”

Fuller, 59, said business has picked up tremendously since some of the major COVID-19 provisions were announced. She said she finds great rewards in seeing a familiar customer’s eyes light up when their products or a ride arrives.

“I like to see people happy,” she said. “And I’m happy to know people feel safe with me.”