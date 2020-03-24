OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 24
Important Clarkdale election cycle dates

Staff report
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 6 p.m.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has led to government office closures, it's important to remember this is an election year for Arizona municipalities.

The Town of Clarkdale will hold mayoral and council elections in 2020 and some important dates in the process have been announced.

To be on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn by 5 p.m., Friday, April 6.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Doug Von Gausig has determined that staff that can, will work from home. Dunn will be able to hand out packets and accept candidate nomination papers and petition filings by appointment.

Interested parties should contact Dunn at extension 928.639.2453 or maryellen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov.

Candidates may also file paperwork by mail or electronically as an email attachment.

Candidate petitions must have a minimum of 40 signatures and not more than 80. A canvass of the Aug. 4 election results will determine if the Nov. 3 general election for local candidates will be required.

The voter registration deadlines are July 6 for the primaries and Oct. 5 for the general election.

Seats available on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are the four-year term mayoral seat, held by Doug Von Gausig, the four-year council seats held by Richard Dehnert and Scott Buckley and the two-year council seat currently held by Debbie Hunseder.

This year, each potential candidate must first file a statement of interest prior to receiving the candidate nomination packet. Statements of interest and packets are available at the clerk’s office, 39 N. Ninth St. at the Town Hall complex, or on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Nomination packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The town clerk’s office can be contacted at 928-639-2453 for additional information.

Report a Typo Contact
