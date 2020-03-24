OFFERS
Tue, March 24
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Latest flu-prevention tips from county health service

There have been 6,816 confirmed influenza cases in Arizona, with 84 in Yavapai County during the current flu season. VVN/Vyto Starinskas.

Staff report
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 5:45 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control’s latest FluView report (Mar 8 – 14) shows the level of lab-confirmed flu is still elevated, but is decreasing, while the amount of people seeking care for flu-like illness is increasing.

This could be due to more people with respiratory symptoms seeking care, possibly because of COVID-19.

The CDC is working to modify existing flu and other surveillance systems to monitor COVID-19.

It is important people stay informed about how to keep both the flu and COVID-19 from spreading.

That means regular hand-washing, getting a flu shot and staying home from work or school when sick.

There have been 29,459 confirmed cases of the flu in Arizona, and 579 confirmed cases of the flu in Yavapai County.

There are, as of the afternoon of March 24, three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County, and 326 cases in Arizona.

Social distancing is a priority

Social distancing is a way for people who are not ill to limit or avoid contact with viruses that cause illness such as pandemic flu by spreading easily from person to person.

Learning about and practicing social distancing can help you, your family, and community delay or reduce the impact of a pandemic.

What you can do at home:

• When ill, avoid contact with people, even your family, as much as possible.

• When ill, keep your children home from school.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean your hands frequently.

• Keep a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

What you can do about work:

• Stay home from work if you are ill.

• Do not return to work for at least 48 hours after your last fever.

• Work from home if possible.

• Use email, conference calls or video conferencing instead of face-to-face meetings when possible.

• Carry your lunch and eat away from others.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean your hands and work surfaces (phones, headsets and keyboards) frequently.

• Keep a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

What you can do in your community

• Plan home entertainment that limits contact with others.

• Avoid public gatherings such as movies, concerts, and church or community meetings when possible.

• Shop at non-peak times.

• Avoid public transportation or travel during non-peak hours.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean your hands frequently.

• Keep a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open 8-5 Monday-Friday to answer questions, provide local resources, and latest updates.

Just call 928-442-5103. Please visit the Yavapai County Health Services website www.yavapai.us/chs and Facebook page for important health-related updates.

2-1-1 COVID-19 Hotline - The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona.

More information can also be found at www.211arizona.org/covid-19

For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, please contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us

