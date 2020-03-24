Letter: Believe in yourself, not parties and politicians
Editor:
You must have mistaken me for a Democrat. I am not. On a policy level I agree with Dems more than Reps, but on a personal level while I love several Dems dearly, I also consider several Dems to be my enemies. I consider NO Reps to be my enemies, no matter how much I dislike your president and your party.
Let’s stop pretending Dems and Reps are our saviors and that we care about each other. Government is nothing more than people with power, and power corrupts even the best. The only real savior out there is the one staring back at you in the mirror. Believe in yourself, not parties and politicians.
Matthew Holmes
Clarkdale
