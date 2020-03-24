OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 24
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Best to get screened before seeing health professional

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 10:46 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:46 AM

Editor:

If you want to be tested for the virus; go to your primary health care provider and request the test. That is one recommendation by the Federal Government.

So you have the symptoms and you go to your doctor. The reception area is crowded because everyone is panicking. You wait two or three hours while people around you are coughing and sneezing. You get the test swabs and leave. It will be several days before you get the results.

Fourteen days later the doctor and his assistant are in the hospital with the virus.

This scenario is played out across the United States and soon there are insufficient doctors to do the testing.

This seems to be a very serious mistake on the part of our federal government.

People who wish to be screened should be screened before seeing a health professional. The screening centers proposed for store parking lots, makes a lot more sense.

But the situation is critical and there is no time to waste with poor planning by the federal government.

Gordon Twa

Cottonwood

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Second COVID-19 death reported in Arizona; 235 confirmed cases in state
Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow
Flagstaff researchers develop additional test for novel coronavirus
Yavapai&#160;expects&#160;first&#160;flu&#160;case&#160;soon
Coronavirus victim out of quarantine, officials see ‘no risk’ of spread
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News