Letter: Best to get screened before seeing health professional

Editor:

If you want to be tested for the virus; go to your primary health care provider and request the test. That is one recommendation by the Federal Government.

So you have the symptoms and you go to your doctor. The reception area is crowded because everyone is panicking. You wait two or three hours while people around you are coughing and sneezing. You get the test swabs and leave. It will be several days before you get the results.

Fourteen days later the doctor and his assistant are in the hospital with the virus.

This scenario is played out across the United States and soon there are insufficient doctors to do the testing.

This seems to be a very serious mistake on the part of our federal government.

People who wish to be screened should be screened before seeing a health professional. The screening centers proposed for store parking lots, makes a lot more sense.



But the situation is critical and there is no time to waste with poor planning by the federal government.

Gordon Twa

Cottonwood