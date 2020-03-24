Letter: Mayor Elinski letter absolutely inspiring
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:31 a.m.
Editor:
Mayor Tim Elinski’s letter to our community was absolutely inspiring and what I needed to hear.
I live in Sedona but support our surrounding communities with all my heart.
I am a Nurse, and I am scared as everyone else is, but I am in this fight 400%.
Bravo Mayor Elinski!
Cheryl Reed
Sedona
