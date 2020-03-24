OFFERS
Tue, March 24
Letter: Mayor Elinski letter absolutely inspiring

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:31 a.m.

Editor:

Mayor Tim Elinski’s letter to our community was absolutely inspiring and what I needed to hear.

I live in Sedona but support our surrounding communities with all my heart.

I am a Nurse, and I am scared as everyone else is, but I am in this fight 400%.

Bravo Mayor Elinski!

Cheryl Reed

Sedona

