TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 24
Letter: Mayor needs to place moratorium on Sedona tourism

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:19 a.m.

Editor:

With regard to Mayor Moriarty’s declaration of emergency closures, those coming from the state and recommendations from the CDC regarding social distancing, I think it wise if the mayor places a moratorium on tourism coming into Sedona by eventually closing hotels, bed and breakfast establishments and B&B’s so as to limit import of the virus into our community by those coming in from out of the area where viral incidence is higher.

Other than unnecessary visiting, there is little need to come to Sedona and by limiting available rooms, this exposure would be minimized.

This could be done starting with not accepting any future reservations beyond those already booked unless extenuating circumstances are noted by the potential visitor.

This would also decrease the congregation of groups of people in small areas.

Jeffrey Felzenberg, M.D.

West Sedona

