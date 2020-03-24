Letter: Now is not time to focus on Verde Connect

Editor:

Thank you to The Verde Independent for your story on March 22nd, Verde Connect to move ahead.

Your article proves yet again that Supervisor Garrison either doesn’t listen or doesn’t care what his constituents think. Despite opposition from the public, further studies requested from Fish & Wildlife, a town that says NO, and $2 million tax payer dollars wasted on a traffic study that proves the road to be a failure, he still intends to ram this down our throats.

We are experiencing a pandemic crisis as a nation. People losing their jobs, businesses are closing their doors. We sit on brink of economic collapse. No one comes out of this unscathed.

At a time when we need to be thinking about getting Yavapai County back on its feet post Covid-19, Supervisor Garrison is more concerned about his legacy project ... “The Road To Nowhere.”

The agricultural lands that will be negatively affected by the Middle Verde Connector need to be protected. Our little ranch at the end of Middle Verde alone fed hundreds of families in the last two weeks that were food insecure due to panic and hoarding. It’s time to realize what small agricultural does in our communities and why it matters, Mr. Garrison.

Zach Wolfe

Camp Verde