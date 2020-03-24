OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 24
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Now is not time to focus on Verde Connect

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 10:51 a.m.

Editor:

Thank you to The Verde Independent for your story on March 22nd, Verde Connect to move ahead.

Your article proves yet again that Supervisor Garrison either doesn’t listen or doesn’t care what his constituents think. Despite opposition from the public, further studies requested from Fish & Wildlife, a town that says NO, and $2 million tax payer dollars wasted on a traffic study that proves the road to be a failure, he still intends to ram this down our throats.

We are experiencing a pandemic crisis as a nation. People losing their jobs, businesses are closing their doors. We sit on brink of economic collapse. No one comes out of this unscathed.

At a time when we need to be thinking about getting Yavapai County back on its feet post Covid-19, Supervisor Garrison is more concerned about his legacy project ... “The Road To Nowhere.”

The agricultural lands that will be negatively affected by the Middle Verde Connector need to be protected. Our little ranch at the end of Middle Verde alone fed hundreds of families in the last two weeks that were food insecure due to panic and hoarding. It’s time to realize what small agricultural does in our communities and why it matters, Mr. Garrison.

Zach Wolfe

Camp Verde

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Mr. Garrison, not ‘everyone’ is pleased with Verde Connect
Verde Connect to move ahead with public meeting, contracting steps
Verde Connect? Or another Camp Verde bypass?
GUEST COMMENTARY: Verde Connect creates more problems than it solves
Camp Verde council bound by anti-Verde Connect resolution, for now
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News