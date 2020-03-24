OFFERS
Letter: Please let me give my thanks to two Angels in person

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 10:36 a.m.

Editor:

I would like to thank two young men, I think, Angels, at the time, who not only saw me from afar, made a decision to back up and see if things were right with me, and make a difference once they found the problem.

I was beside my truck about 50 feet above the Page Springs Road on my driveway road looking at a large rock close to the middle of the one-lane driveway. Too big for me to move it.

I was pondering what to do and then I saw a car on Page Springs stop, back up and pull on the bottom of my driveway.

Two Angels exited the car and asked if I was OK. I said no and about that time they saw the rock and began walking up the hill to the rock which they rolled it off to the side and wished me well and I was too blessed to ask for their names.

So, here is my thank you again and if you see this, Perry Conrad at Smoke-N-Guns, would like to say thank you in person.

Perry Conrad

Smoke-N-Guns

Cottonwood

