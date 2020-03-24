Letter: Thank you Mr. Watts for going extra mile

Editor:

Extra kudos to an awesome local company, Food City.

March 18, 5 a.m., Mr. Tim Watts, the manager of Food City, opened their doors. This was done so the senior members of the Cottonwood area could go in and get the necessities that we needed without having to face the huge lines later in the day.

The Bashas’ family that owns Food City have been here in Arizona for many generations and are true loyal citizens of Arizona. As well as true Americans.



They have a great manager, Tim Watts, who makes sure the local residents of our area are well taken care of.

Candy Smith

Cottonwood