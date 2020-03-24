OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 24
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Wildworks not a zoo and a good fit for Cornville

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:24 a.m.

Editor:

I am writing to support the move of Wildworks to Cornville. I believe that people who are opposed do not understand the mission of the organization. Wildworks is NOT a zoo. It is a wildlife refuge. It is not open to the public. Instead the animals are taken to schools and organizations for educational purposes.

On the issue of traffic: again, Wildworks is not open to the public. Only a small number of people work or volunteer there. There will be very small groups that would come in for private tours or special fundraising events. This is how money is raised to care for the animals. The number of events per year and the number of people involved in each event is limited and those numbers are in the plan that was presented to the board of supervisors. In terms of noise, none of these events include loud music or masses of people. It is important to note that Wildworks has never had a complaint from its current neighbors.

The issue has been raised concerning safety (specifically disease transmission from the animals). First and foremost, this is not a wildlife rehabilitation center/wildlife rescue. The animals at Wildworks are all permanent non-releasable residents that have been vaccinated, which is a requirement from the USDA (which is one of the permitting agencies). All new animals come through Game and Fish and are disease free.

I appreciate the concern from Cornville residents that they treasure their quiet community. I would question if the people of Cornville would prefer to have a number of houses built at that location? Houses with more people, more vehicles, using more resources, providing more noise and traffic than a quiet wildlife refuge which would fit in nicely into a rural setting with natural surroundings.

Ruth Foelber

Sedona

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County Planning and Zoning to recommend use permit for wildlife refuge in Cornville
County Supervisors send wildlife refuge use permit back to Planning and Zoning
Cornville wildlife center proposal could go back to Planning & Zoning
California wildlife nonprofit plans relocation to Cornville
Bobcat incident reminder of what not to do with wildlife
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News