OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 24
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Jack LeRoy Merritt, 1938 - 2020

Jack “Jackie” LeRoy Merrit

Jack “Jackie” LeRoy Merrit

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 11:26 a.m.

Jack “Jackie” LeRoy Merritt, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on May 13, 1938 to the late William Guy Merritt Jr. and Mary (Durr) Merritt.

Jack was raised in the Los Angeles area, and joined the United States Army. His work experience included delivering newspapers, working for Fuller Brush Co., and finally finding his place as a semi-truck driver covering the Los Angeles area for 30 years.

Retirement brought Jack and his wife, Loleta to Cottonwood in 1998 where he continued his love of flying and was an active member of EAA volunteering to fly “Young Eagles”.

He was also an avid bowler.

Jack served faithfully as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in various callings, including as an ordinance worker for the Mesa and Phoenix Temples.

He served in the community as a Boy Scout leader, a Juvenile Justice Committee volunteer, Cottonwood Airport president, and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Jack is survived by his wife, Loleta; their children, Cliff Cordy, Joel Merritt, Charles (April) Cordy, Dennis (Janice) Merritt; and their grandchildren: Benjamin (Jasmine) Cordy, Julianna Cordy, Matthew (Shandra) Cordy, Kristina (Blake) Bowen, Molly (Kenneth) Lathen, Andrew Merritt, and Jason Going; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William, and his son, Brian.

The family wishes to have a Celebration of Life at a future date.

You can leave your condolences for the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Carl Leroy Manley
Obituary: Woodrow Killman Jr. 1940-2020
10/7/01
Jack Stalo 1930 - 2011
Obituary: Clarence Henry Hill, 1928-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News