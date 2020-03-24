VVPOA tries to get ducks in a row

VERDE VALLEY — Volunteers and others have worked hard over the past couple of decades to ensure the Verde Village units are a “pleasant” place to live.

At times, Patty Greeneltch is hoping, the units will also remain a “pheasant” place to live in the future.

Tuesday, Greeneltch was chosen by a vote over one other candidate, Mal Otterson, as the new Verde Village Property Owners Association marks the latest development for an organization that needs members and volunteers in order to remain alive.

It also isn’t clear what the end of that organization would even look like — and whether the future community would still be a place pheasants would still come strolling by.

“A birding enthusiast saw a ring-tailed pheasant, rare for this area, down near the (Verde) River,” Greeneltch said. “That’s the sort of wildlife and nature we have around here.”

The VVPOA has made huge strides in the past few years in terms of providing facilities and activities, but must improve its finances if it is to continue in its current form.

It’s a unique organization for a unique set of communities. The non-gated planned set of developments that, while an unincorporated part of Yavapai County nearly enveloped by incorporated parts of the city of Cottonwood, reaps few of the benefits of either, yet is somewhat at the whim of both entities as well.

“We’re a voluntary-membership organization,” said Greeneltch, who has been running the VVPOA’s clubhouse office.

“We no longer enforce our CC & Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions), especially in terms of architecture and appearance,” Greeneltch said. “The architecture committee was getting into it with some residents, and they were having to almost police the violations.”

Roller-coaster history

The VVPOA has long struggled to remain alive and viable, but has always managed to stay afloat — partly because it has fewer obligations than a typical homeowners association. Roads are maintained by Yavapai County, and residents care for their own yards and home exteriors on their own dimes.

But with more than 4,500 homes spread across eight units, one board and president and volunteers have much to manage. As long ago as 2000, the Verde Independent received a letter to the editor about how the village might be too much for one organization to manage.

In April of 2017, the VVPOA’s annual meeting dissolved into shouting and people walking out, with a president eventually chose with fewer than 40 total votes cast.

“The last few three or four years have been really tough financially, but after our membership mailing, our finances look much better,” Greeneltch said. “Many memberships had expired at the end of last year so in January we were down to 94 paid members. As of March we are up to 362 with memberships still coming in — and one more mailing to go out.”

However, Greeneltch said, to sustain the association, she and the board must find a way to get to 1,200 paid $40 annual memberships.

“We also will be continuing to look for grants that we may qualify for as a non-profit organization,” Greeneltch said.

Greeneltch said the Yavapai-Apache made a $60,000 contribution to a VVPOA project in recent years.

Annexation by Cottonwood?

The U.S. Census Bureau’s July 1, 2018 population estimates include 12,200 for the City of Cottonwood and 25,200 for zip code 86326, which includes both the city and the villages. This means that not only are the villages an important contributor to Yavapai County, but would double the population of Cottonwood and change its complexion on some levels if annexed by the city.

While it would make geographic sense for the city to annex the villages, state law outlines a process for the residents in the unincorporated process to request to be annexed, with City Council approval. A city cannot initiate an annexation.

An annexation would require many complex discussions, not limited to what to do with thousands of homes on individual septic systems (compared to Cottonwood’s central sewer and treatment system), the Verde Valley Fire tax district inclusion versus Cottonwood’s one fire station and funding through city funds and no municipal property tax system, not to mention law enforcement and street maintenance discussions.

Swimming, food and bingo

Greeneltch said the VVPOA is expanding its fundraisers and also offering many free community oriented events to reach out to our community and encourage them to join us in making the Verde Villages a great place to live.

These include the advent of Wednesday evening Bingo, set to begin March 18. At 5 p.m. in the community clubhouse on Broken Saddle Drive, players of all ages can enter the 12 games of the evening for $2 per game, with the winner taking home two-thirds of the pot.

Snacks will be offered and people may bring their own.

Beginning April 10, the VVPOA will host a “Games Day” at the clubhouse at 1 p.m. the second Friday of each month. Participants can bring board games, cards or similar, and the group can decide where the afternoon will go.

The third Thursday of each month we have “Sit and Knit or Crochet” at 6 p.m., with instruction for beginners.”

The last Friday of each month is when chef Joe Daniels makes a full meal that is $10 per person and is served in the clubhouse banquet room. This month’s March 21 menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw and apple turnovers.

All of the above events are open to the public.

In May, the outdoor swimming pool will be open and members can enjoy a swim for $2 with non-members swimming for $5. Proof of membership will be required and membership cards are available at the clubhouse office.

The pond

The pond, located along East Del Rio Drive, is open to the public and has long been a place families from around the area turn into a destination. Feeding ducks and geese and skipping rocks are among the fun that Verde Villages residents — and many others — experience there.

A full-time caretaker leaves next to the clubhouse to keep an eye on things.

The area around the pond has required a great deal of restoration. Greeneltch thanked Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison for helping network and speed such work along, as well as adjudicated convicts who have done much of the physical labor.

Greeneltch said she has a request of the public regarding the pond: Stop bringing unwanted ducks, geese and other creatures to the pond.

“These animals aren’t used to surviving here,” she said. “And every time somebody runs one over, one of us has to go deal with it.”

River greenway

The river greenway, Greeneltch said, is a wonderful place to experience “one of the cleanest parts of the Verde River.” River residents and the caretaker make sure that any trash is picked up and disposed of promptly.

“There are great paths along the river where people can explore beaches and see wildlife,” she said.

Greeneltch said financial support from the public has been welcome as well.

“We’ve received about $1,700 from people who don’t even live here, who just want to help things along, like the pond,” she said.