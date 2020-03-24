Yavapai County remains at 3 known cases of COVID-19; state up to 326
Arizona Department of Health Services website now reports 5 Arizona deaths
According to Yavapai County Community Health Services, there are now 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Arizona, up from 235 just 24 hours earlier.
In addition, the Arizona Department of Health Services website states there are now five COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Arizona.
CASES
Maricopa is up to 199 cases, Pima 42, Pinal 22, Coconino 18, Navajo 32, Apache 4, Yavapai 3, Graham 2, and Yuma 2.
102 tests have been provided in Yavapai County with 85 negative, and 14 pending.
SYMPTOMS
Watch out for cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing in severe cases.
People may be sick with the virus for 1-14 days before developing symptoms. If you start developing symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for screening and possible testing.
WHAT SHOULD WE DO?
-Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits;
-Do not visit or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance;
-Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface;
-Avoid touching your face;
-Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow; and
-Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Gov. Doug Ducey’s office offered their latest recommendations for Arizona residents during this coronavirus pandemic:
-All bars, movie theaters, and gyms in Arizona are to close;
-All restaurants in Arizona are required to provide dine-out options only;
-Halt all elective surgeries in the state of Arizona;
-If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider;
-Expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses are delayed;
-State-wide closures of Arizona schools through Friday, April 10, 2020;
-Recommendations to cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people; and
-Recommend telework and other alternatives when available.
For more information from Yavapai County Community Health Services, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.
CONTACT
The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.
For the COVID-19 hotline, dial 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
For COVID-19 information in Spanish, visit azdhs.gov/COVID-19.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.
