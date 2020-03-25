"1917" on DVD or streaming

Universal Pictures

Director: Sam Mendes

Writers: Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Producers: Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Brian Oliver, et al.

Cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, et. al.

April 1917, the Western Front. Two British soldiers are sent to deliver an urgent message to an isolated regiment.

If the message is not received in time the regiment will walk into a trap and be massacred. To get to the regiment they will need to cross through enemy territory.

Time is of the essence and the journey will be fraught with danger.

Rated R for violence, some disturbing images, and language.