55th Annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour May 16-17

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 55th Annual Home and Building Tour.

Save the dates of May 16-17 for a look at some totally renovated gems in the mile-high town.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town to Spook Hall. The Tour starts with ticket sales at this original JC Penney on Hull Avenue.

Adults will pay $25 and $10 for kids. Free for children under 3. There will be lots of steps so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure.

First Tour starts at 9am and the last tickets of the day are sold at 3pm. Leave yourself 2-4 hours for this event.

Participants will take a van ride to most locations with a few within walking distance of each other. The tour is not handicapped accessible.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or email info@jeromechamber.com for more information.