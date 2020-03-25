Arizona COVID-19 caseload surpasses 400

The Arizona Department of Health Services Wednesday announced that there are 401 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Arizona has gained 75 new cases statewide in the past 24 hours and 357 new cases since March 19.

There are also now six reported deaths from the coronavirus, ADHS reported.

In addition, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon that there are now four confirmed cases in the county, with the newest cases coming from Sedona, that community’s third confirmed case.

Statewide, the largest share of COVID-19 cases reside in Maricopa County with 251. There are 49 cases in Pima County, 37 in Navajo, 23 in Pinal and Coconino, seven in Apache, four in Yavapai, three in Yuma and two in Graham County. There are no reported cases in Cochise, LaPaz, Gila or Mohave counties.

Of the Arizona cases, 44 were confirmed through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory and 357 cases were confirmed by private laboratories.

Tuesday afternoon, YCCHS announced that the county’s emergency phone bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.

Expectations for testing

YCCHS also advised that people everywhere want to know if they are infected with the coronavirus. Testing in the United States isn’t able to keep up with the demand, and that goes for Arizona as well. As manufacturing of test collection kits increases over the next several weeks testing will become more readily available to those at highest risk.Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. These people who may be at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, includes:

-Older adults

-People who have serious underlying medical conditions like:

-Heart disease

-Diabetes

-Lung disease

Symptoms include cough, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing (severe cases). People may be sick with the virus for 1-14 days before developing symptoms. If you start developing symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for screening and possible testing.

Questions to assess risk? What symptoms are you experiencing? Have you done any recent travel? Have you recently been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case?



Members of the public who simply walked by an infected individual or spent less than 10 minutes with the case are not considered to be at risk based on CDC guidelines.

COVID-19 cases in Arizona

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases