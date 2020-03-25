Chris Deverill joins Goldenstein Gallery

Goldenstein Art has announced that Chris Deverill has joined their team of artists.



Known for his whimsical and uplifting bronze sculpture, Deverill has always had a deep appreciation for nature, beauty and a passion for art. From his “Grande Pepper”, a 35-inch tall rabbit, to his new “Ella” the elephant, Chris captures the playful personalities of the animals he sculpts.

“We love watching someone’s face light up with a smile when they see Chris’ sculpture.” says Linda Goldenstein.

His career has taken him all over the globe, where Chris has always searched out the peace and tranquility of nature and the great outdoors.

It was this urge that took him to the far outreaches of Alaska and compelled him to run the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in 1982 with 15 dogs. It was in Alaska that Chris also became accomplished in nature photography, winning many awards, and giving him insight to the personalities of the animals he sculpts.

He has worked in bronze under the tutelage of Ed Hlavka and Joshua Spendlove of St. George, Utah. Chris also studies extensively the teachings of Lucchesi and is constantly seeking to improve and deepen his skill via seminars, such as those of wildlife artist, Ken Rowe in Sedona, Jason Scull and renown avian bronze artist, Sandy Scott, in Scottsdale, -- as well as additional classes and private studies. Chris is a member of the National Sculpture Society and the International Sculpture Center.

He enjoys discovering new applications and exploring techniques and subjects. For Chris, materials and the lost wax process are as fascinating as the satisfaction of the final object. Many of his pieces are rustic, highly textured animal themes or contemporary subjects.

One feature his creations all have in common is whimsicality and personality. His heart is always in the piece, which is why his pieces are timeless and touch the heart of the observer.

Guests can view Chris’ sculpture at GoldensteinArt.com and this spring at Goldenstein Art at L’Auberge de Sedona where art is shown throughout the property at 301 L’Auberge Lane.

Goldenstein is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles. Although Linda Goldenstein, the Gallery and Goldenstein Art at L’Auberge de Sedona have worked with hundreds of artists including respected museums & community exhibitions, the award winning gallery now focuses on 40 fine local and regional artists.

They have been named Best Gallery in Sedona for 12 years running and recently USA Today’s 10 Best named them the number 1 place to shop in Sedona.

Please visit GoldensteinArt.com to see videos of their artists, calendar updates and schedules, to sign up for their informative e-newsletter and also find them on Facebook and Instagram or call 928-204-1765 for information on Artists, Artwork, Artists in Residence and their new Lunch with an Artist Series.