"Clemency" on DVD

Neon

Director: Chinonye Chukwu

Writers: Chinonye Chukwu

Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong, et. al.

Cast: Alfre Woodard, Richard Schiff, Aldis Hodge, et. al.

Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams.

As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.

Rated R for some disturbing material, and language.