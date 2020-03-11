OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, March 25
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Flu, pneumonia vaccines a good idea even though they don't ward off COVID-19

In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. (John Minchillo/AP)

In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. (John Minchillo/AP)

By Nanci Hutson, Special to the Verde Independent
Originally Published: March 25, 2020 9:50 a.m.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus can be very similar to the common cold, or influenza and other respiratory ailments.

Truth be told, someone can contract more than one infectious disease, health officials said.

“There’s no one-disease-per-person rule,” said Yavapai County Community Health Services Epidemiologist Stephen Everett in an email message on Monday. “It’s entirely possible to be infected with COVID-19, flu and many other diseases, simultaneously.”

Not to add to people’s fright, but rather to keep them healthy, Everett and other health leaders still encourage vaccinations against the annual strain of flu and pneumonia that can further compromise people’s health.

The Community Health Services is making those vaccinations available for those who need it, including infants and senior citizens, Everett said.

Some private pharmacies continue to offer such vaccines, and primary care providers continue to refer patients to area labs if they have yet to obtain such vaccines.

In this time of uncertainty, Everett and other health professionals advise people of all ages to do what they can to social distance even as they strive to stay healthy by eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, continuing a daily exercise regimen and getting plenty of rest.

Though routine annual vaccinations against the latest strain of flu, or the longer-lasting pneumonia vaccines, are NOT a prevention against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Everett was clear “they can help protect a patient from co-infections and opportunistic infections.”

“Opportunistic infections take advantage of a person already fighting off an infection,” Everett said. “This is especially dangerous to people with weakened immune systems like the elderly, cancer patients and even people who are fatigued or malnourished.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
Yavapai County coronavirus testing slow
Greyhounds of the Verde Valley gets grant to vaccinate dogs for influenza
CDC: 36 million flu illnesses, 22,000 deaths so far this season
Arizona flu cases spike
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News