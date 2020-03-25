"The Grudge" on DVD

Screen Gems

Director: Nicolas Pesce

Writers: Nicolas Pesce

Producers: Takashige Ichise, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, et. al.

Cast: Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown, Andrea Riseborough, et. al.

After a young housewife murders her family in her own house, a single mother and young detective tries to investigate and solve the case.

Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood.

Rated R for disturbing violence and bloody images, terror and some language.