"The Grudge" on DVD

Screen Gems
Director: Nicolas Pesce
Writers: Nicolas Pesce
Producers: Takashige Ichise, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, et. al.
Cast: Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown, Andrea Riseborough, et. al.
After a young housewife murders her family in her own house, a single mother and young detective tries to investigate and solve the case.
Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood.
Rated R for disturbing violence and bloody images, terror and some language.