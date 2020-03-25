NEW MUSIC: In This Moment – Mother

Roadrunner Records

In This Moment will release their seventh album “Mother.”

The first single “The In-Between,” is a sonically gorgeous labyrinth of sound steered by frontwoman Maria Brink’s beguiling vocals, which swirl around guitarist Chris Howorth’s heavier-than-granite riffing.



“Mother” follows 2017’s beloved “Ritual.” Excitement for this record burns at a fevered pitch, as In This Moment landed on several “Most Anticipated” lists, including Alternative Press, Loudwire, and Revolver.

“The In-Between” music video, directed by Maria Brink and Robert Kley and edited by Maria Brink and Randy Weitzel, premiered on YouTube Jan. 22 and generated over one million views in less than a week.

On Feb. 21, the band released the second single of the album titled “Hunting Grounds” featuring Joe Cotella of Ded.

Tracks include: The Beginning (Interlude), Fly Like An Eagle, The Red Crusade (Interlude), The In-Between, Legacy, We Will Rock You (feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen), Mother, As Above, So Below, Born In Flames.