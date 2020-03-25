OFFERS
Wed, March 25
Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition helping seniors during COVID-19 crisis

VVCC volunteer Shannon Wiens shopping for a neighbor. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: March 25, 2020 2:47 p.m.

SEDONA - Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition continues to provide services during the coronavirus crisis to older adults in need. VVCC has established and implemented COVID-19 safety protcols for volunteers, neighbors (clients), and staff.

VVCC’s Call Center is screening neighbors and volunteers for flu-like and COVID-19 symptoms before taking and booking service requests.

“We are doing everything we can to protect our volunteers and neighbors. We are currently contacting over 800 clients to see if they need help now,” said VVCC Executive Director Kent Ellsworth.

“We thank the community, donors, supporters, and volunteers for all they are doing. Right now the best way the community can help support our efforts is to make a donation to help keep our vans running and support our transportation services.”

Please check VVCC’s website often to see if needs change: https://vvcaregivers.org/

VVCC is in its 28th year serving approximately 2,200 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers drive neighbors to the grocery store, medical appointments, dialysis, physical therapy and other important appointments. Volunteers also provide home safety checks, shop for neighbors, provide business help, patient scribe, respite and pet assistance. VVCC also loans Guardian Angel emergency alert units to older adults at risk for falling.

For information about VVCC services and volunteering please call (928) 204-1238. Please visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.















