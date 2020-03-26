In-home dining a chance to pull out the old trusty cookbook

We just weren’t sure what to write about in this new world we’re becoming accustomed to. We’ve been sitting on Joan Young’s article about dining with her family in Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania; another one is about the great new take out eatery in West Sedona called Conscious Cuisine; another about the wonderful pastoral tasting room and new wine club at DA Ranch; and of course, we always like to report on our nine days of feasting during the Sedona International Film Festival.

All that seems unimportant right now.

Still, while we’re dining in we want to encourage you to eat interesting and healthful meals at your own table. This is a good time to make slight changes for the world.

If you are omnivores like us, might you want to eat meat and fish one or two less meals a week? You might purchase more organically and safely grown foods? Food labeled “safely grown” means every aspect of production including food handlers is done using the highest sanitation standards.



Our old standby is homemade soup.Soup is appropriate at every meal. Broth soups with greens, ginger and mushrooms are standard breakfast in many countries. We like to poach eggs or drop whisked egg threads into the broth for added sustenance.



Throughout the day, soups tend to have more body. The addition of legumes, pasta, rice, vegetables and meat do just that. The important thing is to choose the spices and herbs you like to give each soup a different profile.

Scanning cookbooks, magazines and the internet can not only help, but in many incidents, can also provide step by step instruction.

It’s nice to have onions, celery, garlic, ginger root, and carrots on hand. And don’t waste any vegetable parts -- malways be making broth from the stalk ends and peels. It’s wonderfully handy to have pints of broth in the freezer.

Coach and friend, Danni Barker has shared this “oh so good” recipe with Suzie’s “Sisters of the Sweat”.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SOUP (Serves 6 or more)

1 Pound Ground Sausage (Mild or Hot to suit)

1 Cup Chopped Onion

3 Cups Chopped Zucchini

1/2 Cup Chopped Celery

1/2 Cup Chopped Bell Pepper (green or red)

1 Clove Garlic, minced

2-15 oz. Cans Italian Stewed Tomatoes

2 Cups Chicken or Vegetable Broth

½ Teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes (optional)

I Tablespoon Italian Seasoning

Handful or so Uncooked Spaghetti, Broken

Parmesan Cheese.

Directions:

Slowly brown sausage. Drain fat, leaving a little in which to brown onion. Add zucchini, celery, bell pepper, garlic. Sauté three minutes. Add tomatoes, stock and seasonings. Add salt and pepper per taste. Simmer for an hour. Add pasta—more or less, depending on desired thickness. Simmer until cooked. Top with Parmesan. Buon Appetito!

To Your Health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery