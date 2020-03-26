Arizona reports 508 COVID-19 throughout state

The Arizona Department of Health Services Thursday reported there are now 508 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

That is an increase of 107 new cases statewide in the past 24 hours and 464 new cases in the past week.

There are also now eight reported deaths from the coronavirus in Arizona, ADHS reported.

In addition, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported Thursday afternoon that there are now seven confirmed cases in the county.

“We have three cases in the Prescott Quad-Cities area, and four in the Verde Valley. All seven cases are senior citizens and currently in isolation,” said Terri Farneti, Yavapai County Community Health Services public health coordinator.

As of Thursday morning, 124 tests have been provided in Yavapai County with 106 negative, and 14 pending.

Statewide, Maricopa County is up to 299 cases, Pima 75, Pinal 35, Coconino 28, Navajo 43, Apache 9, Yavapai 5, Graham 2, and Yuma 4 and Mohave now has 1. ADHS now categorizes the virus as “widespread” throughout Arizona, meaning cases have been reported in more than 12 Arizona counties.

Of the Arizona cases, 52 were confirmed through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory and 456 cases were confirmed by private laboratories.

Emergency phone service

Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.

COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week

For COVID-19 information en español , see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19

Not everyone will be tested

Most people with COVID-19 develop mild symptoms. If you have mild symptoms, Yavapai County Community Health Services advises do not seek medical care, but do stay home and practice social distancing from others in the household where possible. If you do have shortness of breath or more severe symptoms, please call your health care provider to get instructions before arriving. Different testing criteria, limited supplies and other factors mean that not everyone can get a test, particularly people with no symptoms and minimal risk factors.

Testing is reserved for high-priority patients – those with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, or immunosuppressive therapy; and for people working in a health care environment and providing direct care to patients.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.

Older people at highest risk

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. These people who may be at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, includes:

-Older adults

-People who have serious underlying medical conditions like:

-Heart disease

-Diabetes

-Lung disease

Symptoms include cough, fever, tiredness, difficulty breathing (severe cases). People may be sick with the virus for 1-14 days before developing symptoms. If you start developing symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for screening and possible testing.

Questions to assess risk? What symptoms are you experiencing? Have you done any recent travel? Have you recently been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case?



Members of the public who simply walked by an infected individual or spent less than 10 minutes with the case are not considered to be at risk based on CDC guidelines.