Big Park Council President: Small business support crucial in midst of COVID-19

The Big Park Community Coordinating Council will follow recommendations from Yavapai County with respect to meetings.

The April executive committee and regular public meetings have been canceled. The planning & zoning committee will be meeting remotely via Zoom.

The lifeblood of our local economy is tourism and, with the loss of the spring break business bump and CDC recommendations for social distancing, our restaurants, shops and hotels are taking a devastating hit. Service providers like salons, barbers, gyms, dentists and realtors are small business operators and also suffering.

Please do all you can to support them. Order take-out (list of open business was sent to email subscribers and posted on our faceBook page), purchase birthday/greeting cards and gifts from local shops, buy future use certificates from service businesses to help them get through this unexpected shutdown.

Helpful actions that don’t cost a dime could be posting positive reviews online (Yelp, faceBook, TripAdvisor), words of encouragement (drop a note, email or call), offering a hand if you have some time to spare.

The Future of Our Community

At the March Council meeting, the concept of what our community envisions for itself was thematic. During discussion about the best process for incorporating group input and decision-making on bylaws drafted by the ad hoc committee, the question surfaced about the underlying intention driving the proposed changes. How will changes to membership eligibility/requirements, leadership structure, participation rules and such improve the ability of the Council to serve the community in meaningful ways?

Later in the meeting a representative from CARE, a group gathering information on incorporation and annexation options for the Village, briefly reported on their research progress and fielded a few questions. The high interest shown on this subject is indicative of a community wrestling with its destiny.

Garrison’s Report

Supervisor Randy Garrison reported on many topics related to ongoing development projects, business compliance with Dark Skies regulations and state legislation on short-term rentals and possible levying of a bed tax in the Village. Questions from the audience primarily focused on concerns about preserving and protecting the character of the Village. How do we articulate our concerns to and work with developers and county decision-makers toward that end?

Three different discussions brought forth the same fundamental question: What does this Village want to be, and how do we get there?

Part of the council’s mission is to “study community issues and seek their solutions”. At the root of many of our “issues” appears to be absence of consensus and clarity on a vision for the Village of Oak Creek. The planning & zoning committee will be discussing ways to engage the community to participate in solution-finding.

If you have not yet subscribed to the BPRCC email list, you’ll find the form at the bottom of our website home page: bigparkcouncil.org.

Take care of yourself, look out for your neighbors and we hope to see you at the next public meeting.