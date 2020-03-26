OFFERS
Commentary: Stay positive; pray for speedy resolution and recovery

Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison

Randy Garrison Vice-Chairman, Yavapai County Board of Supervisors
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 10:47 a.m.

As we work our way through these historic events we would like to remind everyone that this will pass, and as a community many lessons will be learned, and together we will be stronger for them.

Please slow down, take a breath, and follow common-sense practices that include washing your hands often, don’t touch your face or mouth, and keep social interaction to a minimum. You have the ability to be part of this solution; take charge and be responsible.

Many of you are calling for leadership, and I wanted to take this opportunity to share what we are doing to support our communities.

On a daily basis we are in contact with the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Department of Health, our Congressional leaders including Gosar, Sinema, O’Halleran and also Governor Ducey.

We have also formed a task group for the Verde Valley that includes: Sedona Mayor and City Manager, Cottonwood Mayor and City Manager, Camp Verde Mayor and Town Manager, Clarkdale Mayor and Town Manager, Jerome Mayor and Town Manager. Also included is the Sedona Fire District, Cottonwood Fire Department, Copper Canyon Fire District, Verde Valley Fire District, Verde Valley Ambulance, Yavapai County Sheriff Department, Sedona Police Department, Cottonwood Police Department, Clarkdale Police Department, Jerome Police Department, Camp Verde Marshal Department, Northern Arizona Health, Spectrum Health, Yavapai County Health Department, Yavapai County Health Clinics, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, Sedona-Oak Creek School District, Mingus Union High School, Camp Verde School District, Clarkdale-Jerome School District, Beaver Creek School District, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, VVREO, and many more.

We have also started reaching out to our Food Banks, Restaurants, and local lodging community in an effort to plan for additional support as we move forward with this current health threat.

As you can see, nobody is taking this problem lightly, and as a united team we are working hard to support our communities.

We cannot do this alone, and I will ask each of you to be mindful in what information is shared, and please reach out if you have a concern that may be overlooked, or if you have a solution that we may have missed.

Thank you once again, stay positive and pray for a speedy resolution and recovery.

