OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 26
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona extends virtual, phone municipal services to April 5

Originally Published: March 26, 2020 8:15 a.m.

To protect citizens and city staff from the spread of COVID-19, the City of Sedona is extending its policy to close in-person access to city facilities and continue with virtual and phone services until April 5.

Until April 5, 2020:

• Essential functions and services like the Police Department, city maintenance and wastewater continue to be performed.

• Other non-essential but important services like building and development services are reduced.

• All non-essential services and programs like general inquiries, on-site meetings, billing functions, etc. are postponed.

• City Council business is reduced to essential items, but the public is not permitted to attend meetings. In accordance to Open Meeting Law, citizens may watch online here and the city is exploring alternative options for public participation.

• City parks remain open but all organized recreation activities, including the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s programs and classes, and facility rentals are cancelled.

• City Municipal Courts services are reduced and/or rescheduled but staff is available for initial appearances, filing an order of protection and hearing time arrangement.

• Volunteer Park Rangers have suspended all operations and will not have a daily presence in Uptown.

Events

As a reminder, the city of Sedona canceled all city-sponsored and city-permitted large gatherings or events, and private gatherings or events on city properties, until May 9, 2020.

More details

To read the most up to date information on this evolving situation, including community and business resources, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

Other resources

The city, in coordination with Coconino and Yavapai counties, is monitoring the situation daily and following the guidelines set-forth by the federal, state and county government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Look to the following CDC, state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:

• Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website.

• Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 928-442-5103 and website.

• Coconino County COVID-19 testing information.

• Statewide hotline on all COVID-19-related issues: dial 211.

• CDC website on coronavirus.

• Tips on coronavirus prevention and 10 ways to manage respiratory symptoms at home.

• Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information.

• CDC’s travel notices.

• The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County remains at 3 known cases of COVID-19; state up to 326
Sedona COVID-19 community and business resources
Airlines, CDC work to more quickly track passengers exposed to coronavirus
Sedona closes in-person access to city facilities
Coconino County sets up two drive-up coronavirus testing sites
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News