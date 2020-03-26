Sedona extends virtual, phone municipal services to April 5

To protect citizens and city staff from the spread of COVID-19, the City of Sedona is extending its policy to close in-person access to city facilities and continue with virtual and phone services until April 5.

Until April 5, 2020:

• Essential functions and services like the Police Department, city maintenance and wastewater continue to be performed.

• Other non-essential but important services like building and development services are reduced.

• All non-essential services and programs like general inquiries, on-site meetings, billing functions, etc. are postponed.



• City Council business is reduced to essential items, but the public is not permitted to attend meetings. In accordance to Open Meeting Law, citizens may watch online here and the city is exploring alternative options for public participation.

• City parks remain open but all organized recreation activities, including the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s programs and classes, and facility rentals are cancelled.

• City Municipal Courts services are reduced and/or rescheduled but staff is available for initial appearances, filing an order of protection and hearing time arrangement.

• Volunteer Park Rangers have suspended all operations and will not have a daily presence in Uptown.

Events

As a reminder, the city of Sedona canceled all city-sponsored and city-permitted large gatherings or events, and private gatherings or events on city properties, until May 9, 2020.

More details

To read the most up to date information on this evolving situation, including community and business resources, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

Other resources

The city, in coordination with Coconino and Yavapai counties, is monitoring the situation daily and following the guidelines set-forth by the federal, state and county government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Look to the following CDC, state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:

• Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website.

• Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 928-442-5103 and website.

• Coconino County COVID-19 testing information.

• Statewide hotline on all COVID-19-related issues: dial 211.

• CDC website on coronavirus.

• Tips on coronavirus prevention and 10 ways to manage respiratory symptoms at home.

• Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information.

• CDC’s travel notices.

• The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.