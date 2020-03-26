Sedona extends virtual, phone municipal services to April 5
To protect citizens and city staff from the spread of COVID-19, the City of Sedona is extending its policy to close in-person access to city facilities and continue with virtual and phone services until April 5.
Until April 5, 2020:
• Essential functions and services like the Police Department, city maintenance and wastewater continue to be performed.
• Other non-essential but important services like building and development services are reduced.
• All non-essential services and programs like general inquiries, on-site meetings, billing functions, etc. are postponed.
• City Council business is reduced to essential items, but the public is not permitted to attend meetings. In accordance to Open Meeting Law, citizens may watch online here and the city is exploring alternative options for public participation.
• City parks remain open but all organized recreation activities, including the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s programs and classes, and facility rentals are cancelled.
• City Municipal Courts services are reduced and/or rescheduled but staff is available for initial appearances, filing an order of protection and hearing time arrangement.
• Volunteer Park Rangers have suspended all operations and will not have a daily presence in Uptown.
Events
As a reminder, the city of Sedona canceled all city-sponsored and city-permitted large gatherings or events, and private gatherings or events on city properties, until May 9, 2020.
More details
To read the most up to date information on this evolving situation, including community and business resources, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.
Other resources
The city, in coordination with Coconino and Yavapai counties, is monitoring the situation daily and following the guidelines set-forth by the federal, state and county government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Look to the following CDC, state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:
• Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website.
• Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 928-442-5103 and website.
• Coconino County COVID-19 testing information.
• Statewide hotline on all COVID-19-related issues: dial 211.
• CDC website on coronavirus.
• Tips on coronavirus prevention and 10 ways to manage respiratory symptoms at home.
• Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information.
• CDC’s travel notices.
• The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Yavapai County announces first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- One person dead after pickup plunges into canyon at Midgely Bridge
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- Cottonwood orders closing of bars, gyms, on-site dining
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: