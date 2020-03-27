OFFERS
Cottonwood Area Transit: necessary travel only

VVN file photo

VVN file photo

City of Cottonwood
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 11:03 a.m.

During this time when all citizens are being urged to stay home whenever possible, Cottonwood Area Transit is running services for those who require transportation to get to and from work, or for necessary shopping and healthcare visits.

City officials request citizens not ride CAT buses without a legitimate and unavoidable need for transportation to help protect our most vulnerable community members and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We urge everyone to practice social distancing at all times, which includes eliminating unnecessary trips on buses," a city news release stated.

For more information about Verde Valley public transportation, call the CAT office at 938-634-2287.

