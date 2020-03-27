OFFERS
New Marauders football coach hopes to hit ground running in late spring

Doug Provenzano poses with Brophy Prep players Andre Eden, left, and Taj Hughes. Provenzano said he coached these two athletes since their youth football days, and hopes to establish a new strong tradition as he takes over the Mingus Union High School program this spring. Courtesy photo

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 4:07 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Football coaches are well-known for thinking and saying there aren’t any challenges that can’t be faced and conquered.

Doug Provenzano is no exception. That’s fortunate for fans and supporters of the Mingus Union High School football program, who would love to see their Marauders bounce back from a rough 0-10 season and return to some of its glory years.

“Endurance and cardiovascular shape are big keys,” Provenzano said. “Then, we can teach players how to move.”

Arizona schools and extra-curricular are closed down until at least April 7, when state leaders will decide on the next move regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not being allowed to hold any type of team meetings, workouts or activities makes it a tough spring to inherit a Division 4A football program, but Provenzano says conditioning during this downtime will be a big key for athletes hoping to contribute to the program.

“It doesn’t take as long to get kids into shape as some people think,” he said. “But it certainly helps to keep momentum. Advanced equipment is always helpful, but there are many basic things each player can do to stay at a decent level.”

Provenzano said basic exercises, like pushups, sit-ups, jogging, sprinting (10, 20 and 30 yards) and squats are all helpful.

The coach grew up in northern California, in the Fairfield area, near Napa Valley, and followed the success of coach Bill Walsh as the San Francisco 49ers won four Super Bowls in the 1980s and early 1990s. He also admired and followed the teachings of coaches Nick Saban and Lou Holtz, and in recent years, he’s paid close attention to what Clemson coach Dabo Swinney teaches and how he runs things.

“A lot of coaching is relationships and trust,” he said. “Believing in athletes and getting them to believe in the coaches, that’s everything.”

Provenzano first learned about Arizona on his way back from a trip east, visiting with his father, who had moved to the state.

Fourteen years later, he found himself moving from California to the Surprise area.

He was highly successful coaching youth football teams to championships, and he hooked on with the Brophy College Prep program, a perennial 6A contender.

He was the head coach at Barry Goldwater, taking an 0-10 program and improving the Bulldogs to 4-6 and 6-4 records before assisting with Liberty last fall during the Lions’ run to the 6A state title.

Provenzano and his wife Stacy won’t be immediately moving to the Verde Valley area, staying on the northern edge of the Phoenix area for now.

None of their children who aren’t already grown will attend school in this area.

However, Provenzano can see himself coaching at Mingus Union for many years.

He’ll have to get numbers up in the football program, and find athletes willing to make the sacrifices to succeed.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to do some weightlifting, and set up nutrition programs that work for each athlete,” he said. “But I’m not going to coach effort.”

