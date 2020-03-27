Rockfall closes State Route 88 near Roosevelt Lake
A major rockfall has closed State Route 88 just west of State Route 188, blocking access between Roosevelt Lake and Apache Lake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is at milepost 242, which is 2 miles west of Roosevelt.
There is no estimated reopening time; however, this is expected to be an extended closure while crews remove earth and rocks.
In addition, an unpaved section of SR 88 remains closed indefinitely between the Fish Hill Creek overlook at milepost 229 and the Apache Lake Marina turnoff near milepost 222 due to extensive damage that occurred last year from flooding out of the Woodbury Fire burn scar.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Yavapai County announces first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- One person dead after pickup plunges into canyon at Midgely Bridge
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- Cottonwood orders closing of bars, gyms, on-site dining
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: