Rockfall closes State Route 88 near Roosevelt Lake

A major rockfall has closed State Route 88 just west of State Route 188, blocking access between Roosevelt Lake and Apache Lake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is at milepost 242, which is 2 miles west of Roosevelt.

There is no estimated reopening time; however, this is expected to be an extended closure while crews remove earth and rocks.

In addition, an unpaved section of SR 88 remains closed indefinitely between the Fish Hill Creek overlook at milepost 229 and the Apache Lake Marina turnoff near milepost 222 due to extensive damage that occurred last year from flooding out of the Woodbury Fire burn scar.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.