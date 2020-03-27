Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11

YAVAPAI COUNTY — As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 27, Yavapai County had 11 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the county’s health services department.

Five of the cases are in the Verde Valley area and six are in the Prescott/Quad-Cities area, according to a news release sent out Friday afternoon by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Seven of the cases are senior citizens; four are adults of other ages (younger than 65).

Nine cases appear to be travel-related; the other two are still under investigation.

Yavapai County Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said the county’s COVID-19 numbers might not always match those found on the Arizona Department of Health’s website, azdhs.gov.

“As tests are reported to YCCHS, the number of cases may not match the Arizona Department of Health’s numbers,” Farneti said. “Medsis (the Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance Intelligence System) reporting is updated as of 5 p.m. the night before, and cases continue to be reported throughout the day.”

Farneti said government officials are not going to disclose the exact location of the positive cases.

“We've received many inquiries regarding the location of positive cases in Yavapai County and why we're not disclosing the general area where the person lives,” she said. “Here's the approach we’ve taken: For positive cases of COVID-19, we are disclosing the age range of the person as senior, adult, or minor. With a virus as contagious as this is proving to be, we recommend that people take precautions everywhere they go.”

Farneti said there is still not nearly as much testing being done in Yavapai County as there is in more populated parts of the United States.

“Limited testing is leading to limitations in information about actual cases in our county,” she said.