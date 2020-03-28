4,461 meals and counting for Cottonwood-Oak Creek children

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood-Oak Creek distributed 2,930 meals to the district’s children the week of March 23.

That’s 4,461 meals to the district’s children since the state ordered its schools closed as of March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With social distancing highly recommended as a way to keep from contracting COVID-19, it’s not possible for schools to be open at this time. But the district’s student population still needs to eat, Superintendent Steve King said.

Beginning the week of March 30, Cottonwood-Oak Creek will add two more bus routes, each geared to deliver at least another 100 meals each day.

“Everybody in this district is working on a daily, hourly, minutely basis for our kids,” King said.

According to Sodexo Food Service Manager Victoria Vita, Cottonwood-Oak Creek is applying for a grant that could help provide dinner for 200 of the district’s families.

Delivery of the dinners, if the grant is approved, would only be curb-side and would be at the district’s Cottonwood Education Services campus at 301 N. Willard St., and at Oak Creek Elementary School, 11490 E. Purple Sage Road, Cornville.

“It would be a bag a week for the families,” Vita said.

Thanks to virtual technology, the district’s principals met with their staffs on Thursday to discuss the online learning platform, as well as common and shared expectations, King said.

Each of the district’s online learning programs will continue to be offered.

“We remain focused on educating all of our children with all the resources we have and can muster up,” King said.

As of March 23, Verde Valley First Books is distributing age-appropriate books to children in the Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Sedona-Oak Creek, Camp Verde and Beaver Creek school districts while they are away from school. According to King, Cottonwood-Oak Creek students have received about 1,000 books.

“Our paraprofessionals sorted and bagged the books,” King said.

Verde Valley First Books normally operates through schools, preschools and Head Start programs by distributing books free of every month, according to Peg Schlichtemeier, administrator for Verde Valley First Books.

To help promote children’s literacy while the schools remain closed, or for more information, call Verde Valley First Books at 843-217-5739.

