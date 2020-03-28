Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 773
Fifteen deaths reported statewide; 12 cases reported in Yavapai County
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
March 28 773 cases
March 27 665 cases
March 26 508 cases
March 25 401 cases
March 24 326 cases
March 23 235 cases
March 21 106 cases
March 20 63 cases
March 19 44 cases
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona have jumped to 773, according to the Saturday morning report issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
That is an increase of 108 new cases statewide from Friday’s total, but lower than the Thursday-to-Friday jump of 157 new cases.
ADHS has confirmed 729 new cases in Arizona since March 19. The state also has categorized the caseload as “widespread” with cases now reported in 14 of the state’s 15 counties.
“Only Greenlee is left unaffected,” said Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.
ADHS also reported Saturday 15 COVID-19 related deaths in Arizona.
Closer to home, ADHS reported there are now 12 cases in Yavapai County. Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti emphasize that, “As tests are reported to YCCHS, the number of cases may not match the Arizona Department of Health’s numbers, as Medsis reporting is updated as of 5 p.m. the night before, and cases continue to be reported throughout the day. All Arizonans should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions.”
Of the 773 cases in Arizona, the great majority are centered in Maricopa County, which reported 454 cases Saturday morning.
There are now 120 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties reporting 57 and 56 cases, respectively.
Of the 773 Arizona cases, 54 have been confirmed through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory; 719 cases were confirmed by private laboratories.
Emergency phone service
Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.
COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week
For COVID-19 information en español , see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19
From Yavapai County Community Health Services
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. Stay at home, as much as possible, except for essential needs.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Take steps to protect yourself
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Clean your hands often
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
For up-to-date information, visit our website: www.yavapai.us/chs.
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- One person dead after pickup plunges into canyon at Midgely Bridge
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Arizona COVID-19 caseload surpasses 400
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: