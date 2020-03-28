Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 773

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona have jumped to 773, according to the Saturday morning report issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

That is an increase of 108 new cases statewide from Friday’s total, but lower than the Thursday-to-Friday jump of 157 new cases.

ADHS has confirmed 729 new cases in Arizona since March 19. The state also has categorized the caseload as “widespread” with cases now reported in 14 of the state’s 15 counties.

“Only Greenlee is left unaffected,” said Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.

ADHS also reported Saturday 15 COVID-19 related deaths in Arizona.

Closer to home, ADHS reported there are now 12 cases in Yavapai County. Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti emphasize that, “As tests are reported to YCCHS, the number of cases may not match the Arizona Department of Health’s numbers, as Medsis reporting is updated as of 5 p.m. the night before, and cases continue to be reported throughout the day. All Arizonans should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions.”

Of the 773 cases in Arizona, the great majority are centered in Maricopa County, which reported 454 cases Saturday morning.

There are now 120 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties reporting 57 and 56 cases, respectively.

Of the 773 Arizona cases, 54 have been confirmed through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory; 719 cases were confirmed by private laboratories.

Emergency phone service

Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.

COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week

For COVID-19 information en español , see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19

From Yavapai County Community Health Services

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. Stay at home, as much as possible, except for essential needs.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Take steps to protect yourself

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

For up-to-date information, visit our website: www.yavapai.us/chs.