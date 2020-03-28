OFFERS
Sat, March 28
Camp Verde moves town council meetings online

Camp Verde will hold council meetings by remote at least through April. Pictured, council member Robin Whatley. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 12:36 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — At least through April, the Town of Camp Verde will hold council meetings by remote participation only.

On March 25, council held its first meeting – a capital improvements work session – using Zoom video conferencing. Wednesday, council will hold its first regular meeting via electronic device, at 6:30 p.m.

“Due to the nature of our circumstance and in keeping with the limitations of no more than 10 for public assemblies, we are encouraging our council, staff and members of the public to attend council meetings” electronically, Deputy Town Clerk Virginia Jones said Thursday in an email.

Town Manager Russ Martin said Friday that he and Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton will be present in council chambers for meetings.

Council Member Robin Whatley said Friday said she is “technologically challenged – usually these things flummox me.” But attending the March 25 work session via Zoom was easy.

“Cindy sent me the link, I clicked onto it, I was in,” Whatley said. “I could hear everyone clearly, could hear the inside of council chambers. I was amazed at how well it worked.”

Log onto zoom.us to participate in the meeting, Meeting ID is 333776013, Participant ID is 318968. Anyone who does not have Internet access can call 669-900-9128 or 346-248-7799.

Anyone who wants to participate in council’s call to the public should submit questions before the meeting to Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton at cindy.pemberton@campverde.az.gov.

Jones explained that once Pemberton “has confirmed that you wish to speak by previously submitting a request via email, on Zoom, you will announce your name.”

Once participants announce their name, a three-minute timer will start.

“If you extend your three minutes, you will be muted by the host,” Jones said.

To discuss agendized items, click the chat button and enter your name and the agenda item you would like to address. According to Jones, Chat in Zoom will be preserved for public record inspection.

Wednesday’s agenda is available at cvaz.org.

