Education Foundation to recognize 12 county co-teachers of the year
VERDE VALLEY — Due to the coronavirus pandemic and imposed cautions and restrictions, the Yavapai County Education Foundation Board agreed Wednesday to cancel this year’s Teacher of the Year Banquet.
The board also decided that it will not name a teacher of the year for 2020.
Instead, the foundation decided to name the 12 finalists as this year’s co-teachers of the year, according to a news release.
The dozen winners will each receive a $500 cash award and a plaque recognizing that they were chosen as outstanding in their profession.
Two Verde Valley teachers are among the winners. Heather Graves, a kindergarten teacher at Mountain View Preparatory in Cottonwood, was nominated for the K-2 category. Camp Verde High School’s Tina Scott was nominated for the high school category. , Scott teaches graphic arts and is the school’s yearbook advisor.
For Graves, teaching is “a calling, and it takes a special person to answer the call to teach our youngest minds,” Mountain View Preparatory Principal Kelli Rhoda wrote in her nomination letter.
“Having a teacher who encompasses the passion, patience and enthusiasm to help students develop the skills necessary to start them on their educational journey is crucial,” Rhoda wrote. “Mrs. Graves is very passionate about what she teaches.”
According to Tracy Tudor, career and technical education chair at Camp Verde High School, Scott is the “quintessential candidate” for the county’s teacher of the year award.
“Her unwavering spirit, enthusiasm, drive and positive attitude are contagious” at her school, Tudor said. “There is not enough room on one page to emphasize this teacher’s value to this school.”
Each year, the Yavapai Education Foundation honors teachers “who exemplify excellence in the profession of teaching,” the news release stated.
Candidates are nominated by their respective schools and complete an application process, which includes essays to express their passion and views on teaching.
Judges select 12 finalists, three in each of the four grade level categories: K-2 grades, 3-5 grades, 6-8 grades, and high school.
