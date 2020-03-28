Letter: Camp Verde town leaders strangely silent when we need them most
Editor:
How come we are not hearing from our elected officials in Camp Verde?
Like addressing the Bashas’ shortages, praising the employees of Bashas’ for their hard work. Acknowledging the other businesses who are stepping up.
What businesses are open, closed. Etc.
Reassuring the community by keeping us informed. Asking the community to think of their neighbors and support each other.
Reinforcing and supporting what Governor Ducey is asking us to do.
Have they been in contact with Northern Arizona Healthcare. Have they asked about what preparations the hospital is making for the increase in patients?
I’ve seen some action from the Cottonwood mayor.
Maybe I have missed something?
Donna McDonald
Camp Verde
