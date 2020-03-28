Letter: City should consider ‘shutting down’ Sedona

Editor:

The chamber is funded by the city isn’t it? Shutting down Sedona to whatever degree legal and possible falls upon the city government.

Where is Mayor Sandy and the city council in all this? I struggle to separate fact from fiction. I want to be neutral when considering the article I just read. How about a follow-on discussing the issue from a city government perspective. What can they do and what cannot they do?

As a resident and an owner of two vacation rentals, I have shut down my rentals and like many, wish the city would shut down altogether. Why you might ask? Because we have about 10,000 residents, many of whom are senior citizens. Because there’s a vacay having a party at 11 p.m. in the jacuzzi last night, children and all from Utah.

What I would appreciate is alleviating my assumptions or suspicions like many residents and making my decision based on facts that are too hard to separate from hysteria and fiction. Thanks for your consideration.

Kevin Glenn

Sedona