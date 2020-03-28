Letter: City should consider ‘shutting down’ Sedona
Editor:
The chamber is funded by the city isn’t it? Shutting down Sedona to whatever degree legal and possible falls upon the city government.
Where is Mayor Sandy and the city council in all this? I struggle to separate fact from fiction. I want to be neutral when considering the article I just read. How about a follow-on discussing the issue from a city government perspective. What can they do and what cannot they do?
As a resident and an owner of two vacation rentals, I have shut down my rentals and like many, wish the city would shut down altogether. Why you might ask? Because we have about 10,000 residents, many of whom are senior citizens. Because there’s a vacay having a party at 11 p.m. in the jacuzzi last night, children and all from Utah.
What I would appreciate is alleviating my assumptions or suspicions like many residents and making my decision based on facts that are too hard to separate from hysteria and fiction. Thanks for your consideration.
Kevin Glenn
Sedona
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- One person dead after pickup plunges into canyon at Midgely Bridge
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Arizona COVID-19 caseload surpasses 400
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: