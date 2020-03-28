Letter: There needs to be moratorium on Verde Connect project

Editor:

Thank you for reporting Supervisor Randy Garrison’s insistence to push forward a wildly expensive, contested, mis-represented road project through the approval process.

Talk about disenfranchising property owners and taxpayers locked-down in a historic pandemic emergency.

Why is there not a moratorium on this?

Verde Connect hasn’t been clear: proposed improvements to unpaved trail, Forest Road 119A were prohibitively expensive. West Middle Verde Road was never extended over the Verde River because that section requires a bridge built to handle quarter mile-wide floods.

How does connecting the two pieces to make one – Verde Connect – magically erase the negative cost/benefit ratio of their expensive engineering requirements?

What is not being said? Garrison is on record as saying it helps S.R. 179, despite traffic modeling in the 2016 Master Plan proving it wouldn’t. Verde Connect told the federal government it expects 4,500 vehicles a day. That’s a huge departure from “rural, two–lane minor local collector” described in the 2016 Master Plan.

Verde Connect ignores the 2015 traffic modeling results, reroutes from the 2016 Master Plan suggestions, forces evictions, destruction of private properties and funnels massive traffic through a residential neighborhood.

Without enough funds in hand, Supervisor Garrison is counting on raising county taxes. Taxpayers, look at the map. Ignoring adjacent hundreds of square miles of empty, idle, arid land, Verde Connect starts at SR 260, bulldozes through agricultural/residential properties, turns north over a primitive forest trail to the Cornville Road intersection at Beaverhead Flats, currently populated by desert hawks, scorpions and coyotes.

An expectation of 4,500 vehicles a day at that intersection, inconveniently miles from SR 179, miles from I-17, miles from Cornville, miles from SR 89A? Are there unrevealed plans known by the Yavapai County supervisors and Yavapai Public Works for a massive development near that area?

J. Cameron

Camp Verde