Letter: Trump needs to take a break from campaign mode and be a leader

Editor:

The true character of a person is revealed during a crisis. So, we’ve been shown Trump’s.

First, the coronavirus was a hoax of the Democrats. Next the virus outbreak would be over in 15 days. Then Trump told the state governors to deal with it on their own and that the federal government would back them up. And, it goes on and on.

We even have a fellow Arizonan who is dead because of self-medicating after listening to Trump’s suggestion of an unsubstantiated possible medical treatment. It gives me no pleasure in saying, “I told you so,” but Trump has no leadership skills.

He says one thing and the health experts have to clean up his misinformation. Americans need the truth. We need the facts. We now lead the world in coronavirus cases.

The president’s job is to keep Americans safe but too many inconsistencies come from his administration. Trump just isn’t capable of knowing what the right thing is to do for our country. He simply stays in campaign mode. For the sake of our country, in November we must vote him and all those in Congress who haven’t held him accountable out.

It’s crucial for us to elect intelligent, capable and ethical representatives who will put the American people first.

Cindy Harms

Cottonwood