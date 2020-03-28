OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 28
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Trump needs to take a break from campaign mode and be a leader

Originally Published: March 28, 2020 12:03 p.m.

Editor:

The true character of a person is revealed during a crisis. So, we’ve been shown Trump’s.

First, the coronavirus was a hoax of the Democrats. Next the virus outbreak would be over in 15 days. Then Trump told the state governors to deal with it on their own and that the federal government would back them up. And, it goes on and on.

We even have a fellow Arizonan who is dead because of self-medicating after listening to Trump’s suggestion of an unsubstantiated possible medical treatment. It gives me no pleasure in saying, “I told you so,” but Trump has no leadership skills.

He says one thing and the health experts have to clean up his misinformation. Americans need the truth. We need the facts. We now lead the world in coronavirus cases.

The president’s job is to keep Americans safe but too many inconsistencies come from his administration. Trump just isn’t capable of knowing what the right thing is to do for our country. He simply stays in campaign mode. For the sake of our country, in November we must vote him and all those in Congress who haven’t held him accountable out.

It’s crucial for us to elect intelligent, capable and ethical representatives who will put the American people first.

Cindy Harms

Cottonwood

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

White House: Plan to turn away migrants aims to protect public health
Letter: FEAR arises out of: False Evidence Appearing Real
Letter: Republicans clearly put party above the people
Letter: Warning signs clear: Donald Trump a danger to our national security
The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News