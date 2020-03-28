Letter: Why the difficulty in getting tested in Verde Valley?
Editor:
My name is Bruce Jahnke. I live in San Diego, and my mother lives in Sedona.
I was trying just yesterday to find out how to get her tested, if needed. It was not easy and I gave up.
To summarize, I called the Arizona coronavirus line and got the three locations for testing.
Northern Arizona Healthcare - called the Sedona ER and they DO NOT test. They indicated that NAHC does no testing in any facility.
Community Health Center, Cottonwood - they test but only for THEIR patients.
Next Care Urgent Care Cllinic, Cottonwood - their Cottonwood clinic has no test kits, but you can go to a Phoenix location.
How did these cases test positive in the Verde Valley?
Bruce Jahnke
San Diego
