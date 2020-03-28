OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 28
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Barbara L. Penny 1945-2020

Barbara L. Penny

Barbara L. Penny

Originally Published: March 28, 2020 11:05 a.m.

Barbara L. Penny was born on December 6, 1945 to Clarence M. and Betty R. (Taylor) Lyall in Morenci, Arizona. She died March 25, 2020 at the age of 74.

Barbara graduated from Clifton High School and attended Arizona State College (now NAU) where she met and married David R. Penny.

Barbara earned an AS in secretarial studies, in addition to a BS and MA in Business Education. Spending 27 years in education, Barbara worked as both a teacher and a counselor with the Flagstaff Unified School District. She was active in the Flagstaff Teachers’ Association, serving as treasurer. She also served as both treasurer and president of ADK-Eta, a teachers’ honorary. The City of Flagstaff Commission for Disability Awareness honored her as Educator of the Year in 1999.

In retirement, Barbara was active in Elks’ Ladies, volunteered at the Clarkdale Library, Cottonwood Elementary, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and Cottonwood Village Retirement Community.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dave; her brothers, Bob (Pat) and Dale (Bev); her sons, Rick (Liz), Joe (Kim), Darrell (Julie) and Donald (Tracey), as well as her 9 grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Wesley.

At Barbara’s request, there will be no service but please share your memories with Dave at PO Box 397, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Betty R. Lyall
August 14, 2005
Obituary: Betty Lue Hawkins Ziemkowski
Obituary: Helen Elizabeth 'Betty' Hawk Townley 1907-2013
Obituary: Betty T. Stone 1925-2016

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News