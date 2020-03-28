Obituary: Barbara L. Penny 1945-2020
Barbara L. Penny was born on December 6, 1945 to Clarence M. and Betty R. (Taylor) Lyall in Morenci, Arizona. She died March 25, 2020 at the age of 74.
Barbara graduated from Clifton High School and attended Arizona State College (now NAU) where she met and married David R. Penny.
Barbara earned an AS in secretarial studies, in addition to a BS and MA in Business Education. Spending 27 years in education, Barbara worked as both a teacher and a counselor with the Flagstaff Unified School District. She was active in the Flagstaff Teachers’ Association, serving as treasurer. She also served as both treasurer and president of ADK-Eta, a teachers’ honorary. The City of Flagstaff Commission for Disability Awareness honored her as Educator of the Year in 1999.
In retirement, Barbara was active in Elks’ Ladies, volunteered at the Clarkdale Library, Cottonwood Elementary, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and Cottonwood Village Retirement Community.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dave; her brothers, Bob (Pat) and Dale (Bev); her sons, Rick (Liz), Joe (Kim), Darrell (Julie) and Donald (Tracey), as well as her 9 grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Wesley.
At Barbara’s request, there will be no service but please share your memories with Dave at PO Box 397, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
