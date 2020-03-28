Obituary: Jo Ann Hafer 1933-2020

Jo Ann Hafer Born 10/31/33 in Twin Falls, Idaho, deceased 3/3/20.

She proudly served in the United States Air Force From 1952 -1955.

She lived in Lancaster, Penn. 1960 to 1967. Then in Phoenix, 1967 to 1975. Then in 1975 Jo Ann moved back to Lancaster.



Then her last place she moved was to Cottonwood, in 2002 until her death in March 2020.





She was loved by a lot of people throughout her life. She will be missed. She’s survived by a sister and brother in Montana.



Information provided by survivors.