TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 28
Obituary: Lavone Turnipseed 1934-2020

Lavone Turnipseed

Lavone Turnipseed

Originally Published: March 28, 2020 11:03 a.m.

Lavone Turnipseed of Camp Verde, Arizona went to see the Lord, Monday March 23, 2020.

He was born to Richard and Marietta Turnipseed on September 21, 1934 in Richland Center, Wisconsin.

Lavone is survived by his wife, Joye Turnipseed; brother, Kenneth (Ada) Turnipseed; sons, Rick, Larry (Christy) and Tim (Liberty) Turnipseed; daughter, Jamie (Bob) Burns; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Richard (Marietta) Turnipseed; brothers, Richard Jr. and Cecil Turnipseed; sisters, Dorothy Kiely, Janice Bailey; son, Randy Turnipseed.

Lavone loved hunting and fishing with his grandchildren and was last employed by CVS Drug Store. He will be deeply missed.

Services were held at Bueler Funeral Home and if anyone wishes to pay respects, they may do so at Middle Verde Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

