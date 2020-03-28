Obituary: Lavone Turnipseed 1934-2020
Lavone Turnipseed of Camp Verde, Arizona went to see the Lord, Monday March 23, 2020.
He was born to Richard and Marietta Turnipseed on September 21, 1934 in Richland Center, Wisconsin.
Lavone is survived by his wife, Joye Turnipseed; brother, Kenneth (Ada) Turnipseed; sons, Rick, Larry (Christy) and Tim (Liberty) Turnipseed; daughter, Jamie (Bob) Burns; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Richard (Marietta) Turnipseed; brothers, Richard Jr. and Cecil Turnipseed; sisters, Dorothy Kiely, Janice Bailey; son, Randy Turnipseed.
Lavone loved hunting and fishing with his grandchildren and was last employed by CVS Drug Store. He will be deeply missed.
Services were held at Bueler Funeral Home and if anyone wishes to pay respects, they may do so at Middle Verde Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- One person dead after pickup plunges into canyon at Midgely Bridge
- Friday, 10:15 a.m. -- 63 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; Sedona patient isolating at home
- Arizona COVID-19 caseload surpasses 400
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: