Out of Africa opts for drive-thru wildlife viewing

CAMP VERDE - The coronavirus crisis has prompted the Out of Africa Wildlife Park to think out of the cage and temporarily shift from a walk-thru to drive-thru animal experience.

Beginning Thursday, motorist were circling in the park like a slow parade, as visitors were looking from inside their vehicles at the animals outside in their habitats.

Vehicles stopped in front of each animal’s territory where staff stood outside, introduced the animals and shouted out descriptive information.

There was no getting out of cars when viewing the animals -- lions, tigers, panthers and yes, their famous giraffe.

Motorist could roll down their windows; leave up their windows; or do whatever their safety levels were.

Admission prices have been adjusted to the experience, according to spokesperson Ashton Powell.

There are no open-air busses running and no regularly scheduled shows - just yawning lions, hungry tigers, an antsy panther, happy hyenas, zippy zebras, a round rhino and a kissing giraffe. Dozens of other smaller animals mingled in their Verde Valley jungle.

“We are thinking out of the box to help our guests who wish to get out of the house, still feel safe and be responsible,” explains Out of Africa’s Facebook page.

Out of Africa is offering “this experience to keep our gates open, for staff to have some income and to help pay for the food bill for the animals,” Powell said.

The cars go in a loop around the park and attendants and animals come right up to the road. It’s just as much of a learning experience as a visual experience.

Motorcycle are not allowed because of the noise level, Powell said. It would keep the animals from coming up to the road.

They suggest packing a snack since they are not offering food service.

“The cost per person is $22 (for adults) & $11 for kids (3-12 years), which includes sales tax,” explains the FB page.

“This is a chance to get out of the house and help support the animals and keepers,” said Out of Africa.