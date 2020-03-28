OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 28
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

School board election packets now available

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 11:32 a.m.

To serve on your local school board ...

• You must be a registered voter.

• You must be a citizen of the United States of America.

• You must be at least 18 years of age.

• You must possess your civil rights.

• You must have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office.

• Your spouse cannot be employed by the school district or hired by independent contract to provide service to the district.

VERDE VALLEY -- Of Yavapai County’s 65 school board elections in November, 22 are to fill seats in the Verde Valley.

Of those, 20 are for four-year terms. The other two seats are for two-year terms.

Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office announced that elections packets are available at Yavapai County Education Service Agency Office, 2970 Centerpointe Drive, Prescott.

Anyone interested in serving on their local school board is encouraged to make an appointment with Education Elections Coordinator Jenn Nelson before they pick up a packet to make sure she will be in office to answer any questions.

Call Nelson at 928-442-5138 or email jenn.nelson@yavapai.us.

Eligibility

To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district or hired by independent contract to provide service to the district.

During the filing period, candidates must file the following original documents with Yavapai County Education Service Agency for their name to appear on the ballot: candidate statement of interest, nomination paper or statement of organization, and petition signatures. The number of required signatures varies by district.

The candidate filing period begins Saturday, June 6 and ends at 5 p.m. Monday, July 6.

For more information, including signature requirements, visit ycesa.com/election-services.

Open seats

There are three four-year terms up for election on the Camp Verde, Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Sedona Oak Creek school districts, as well as career and technical education program Valley Academy.

• Mingus Union has three four-year terms and one two-year term up for election. Beaver Creek has two four-year terms and one two-year term up for election.

• At Beaver Creek, the seats held by Edward Borowski, Jackie Harshman and Perry Krowne are up for election.

• At Camp Verde, the seats held by Helen Freeman, Carol German and Eric Lawton are up for election.

• At Clarkdale-Jerome, the seats held by Chad Backus, Angelina Smith and Jill Zaske are up for election.

• At Cottonwood-Oak Creek, the seats held by Mindy Bejarano, Janice Rollins and Mary Valenzuela are up for election.

• At Mingus Union, the seats held by Lori Drake, Anthony Lozano, Gregory Roeller and Carol Anne Teague are up for election.

• At Sedona Oak Creek, the seats held by Randy Hawley, Heather Herman and Karl Wiseman are up for election.

• Valley Academy has three four-year terms: Kathleen Fleenor (Clarkdale-Jerome representative), Adam Thompson (Cottonwood-Oak Creek representative) and Jeff Wassell (Sedona representative).

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

School board elections Nov. 2
School board seats to be decided in 2012 election
Verde Valley school board elections in November
School districts, College Board seats up for election in 2012
School board elections coming in November
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News